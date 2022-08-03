Diphu/Guwahati: Three members of militant outfit Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA), including its self-styled chairman, have been arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday.

An operation was launched on Tuesday night at Langbaku after police received information about the movement of its chairman’ Daniel Teron and other members of the area.

On seeing the police, the militants opened fire and an encounter followed in which Teron received bullet injuries and was shifted to the Diphu Medical College Hospital, DSP Nahid Karishma said.

Arms and ammunition, along with mobile phones and various documents, were recovered from the area, he said.

Earlier, the police had picked up the outfit’s self-styled finance secretary from Sar Hanse village and another member from Balijan village, the DSP said.

Special Director General of Police G P Singh, in a tweet, said some misguided youths wanted to bring disquiet to Karbi Anglong through extortion and violence by forming the KULA, which has been dismantled .

We will leave no stone unturned to stabilise peace in the Hill districts of Assam. Miscreants will be dealt with a firm hand, he added.

