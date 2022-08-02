The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) in several trains to make onboard ticket checking easy, transparent, and digitalized.

The NF Railway has provided a total of 185 HHTs to be implemented in several trains originating from five divisions of the zone. Of these, the Katihar division has been provided with 78 HHTs, Alipurduar (24), Rangiya (4), Lumding (57), and Tinsukia division (22).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Several trains like Guwahati-Naharlagun Vistadome originating from Naharlagun, Rajdhani Express originating from Dibrugarh, Saraighat Express originating from Guwahati, Capital Express originating from New Jalpaiguri, Capital Express originating from Kamakhya along with several other trains have been introduced with this digital form.

The HHTs will be introduced to all the trains of NF Railway in a phased manner in the days to come.

Nearly 8,000 passengers have been checked using HHT in trains of NF Railway so far where the digital method has been introduced.

The introduction of HHTs enables the ticket checking staff on-board to verify the status of the passengers list travelling with reservation of the entire train with ease.

It also helps to verify the vacant berths and allot the same to passengers between identified destinations in a wholly transparent manner. It is a digital platform that helps with the elimination of carrying the physical charts and doing manual entries by the duty staff on board.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam records 1.22 pc fall in D-voters since January

Trending Stories









