Guwahati: The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested three drug dealers, and seized narcotics worth over Rs 15 crore in the grey market from their possession, in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Based on specific input, a joint team of Assam Police from the Dilai police station and 20 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) John Das, intercepted a Bolero vehicle, bearing Sikkim registration number SK03-P-1143, at Dilai Tiniali, along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border.

During a search of the vehicle, 383 grams of heroin, one kg of morphine, and two kg of Methamphetamine were recovered concealed in secret chambers of the gearbox and dashboard.

The arrested drug dealers have been identified as Rajesh Lakandri (37), Tangombu Marinmai (48), and Kumar Gajimar (38), all Manipur residents.

The narcotics were reportedly being transported from Manipur to Siliguri in West Bengal.

Interestingly, the car had an ‘NHIDCL, on duty TUL, Government of Sikkim’ board on it.

“Based on an input, we intercepted a Bolero vehicle and during the search, recovered 383 grams heroin, one kg morphine, and two kg Methamphetamine, from secret chambers of the dashboard and gearbox. We have arrested three persons hailing from Manipur. The consignment of narcotics was being transported from Manipur to Siliguri. The value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 15 crore. We are currently interrogating them,” said Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge, Dilai police station.

Smuggling of narcotics and other contraband items continues unabated along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border despite a massive crackdown by the police on transportation of these substances using the corridor. The Assam police have seized narcotics and other contraband items worth several crores of rupees and arrested dozens of drug dealers and smugglers from the area in recent times.

