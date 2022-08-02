Four more people lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 52, since the outbreak of the disease in the state in July this year. All four deaths were reported from the Nagaon district, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam report stated.

On the other hand, three new cases of JE were reported in Assam in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 305 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been detected in the state since July 1, 2022, the report stated.

Bongaigaon, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong districts recorded one case each, the NHM report stated. Of the total 35 districts of Assam, South Salmara, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong have not been affected by the fatal disease so far.

While Nagaon district has recorded the highest of 44 cases so far, Jorhat and Golaghat have reported 39 and 34 cases each respectively.

Hundreds of people in Assam are affected by JE and malaria every year with many also succumbing to the infection. The disease affects mostly the rural population of the state, especially during the hot and rainy season that typically lasts from May to October.

The state health department has taken a host of measures and has been conducting massive awareness drives against the disease which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

