Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced awards for 10 non-gazetted employees at the state level and 89 at the district level as recognition for their good performance.

Each employee will be awarded with a one-year extension of service, pushing the age of superannuation to 61 years, along with a cash award of Rs 25,000, and a citation, an official release said.

Called the ‘Lok Sewa Puraskar,’ the awards will be presented on Lok Kalyan Divas on the 5th of August, coinciding with the death anniversary of the state’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi.

Two panels were constituted — a Screening Committee, and a State-Level Committee for evaluation and selection of the awardees.

The main criteria for selection included work ethics, punctuality, integrity, and other yardsticks decided by the committees, the release added.

The 89 people selected for the district-level award were chosen from 259 nominations received from 35 districts, and 10 employees for the state-level award were chosen out of 99 proposals submitted by various departments and directorates.

