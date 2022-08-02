Assam reports 10 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis

As many as 10 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were detected in Assam in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 315 cases of JE have been reported in the state since July 1 this year, a National Healt@nhm_assamh Mission, Assam report stated.

While Sonitpur district recorded three fresh cases, two new cases were reported from Kokrajhar, followed by one case each from Chirang, Goalpara, Hojai, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur, the report stated.

On the other hand, the death toll due to the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 52 as no new fatality has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

All districts of Assam, except South Salmara, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong, are currently under the influence of the disease.

The Assam health department has taken several preventive steps to combat the situation. Among the slew of measures put in place, intensified fogging operations are being carried out in the affected areas and awareness campaigns are being conducted, especially among the rural populations of the state.

Assam is severely affected by JE every year as the state is an ecologically favourable place for the spread of the disease due to hot and humid weather conditions, rainfall, paddy fields with stagnant water, and the rearing of pigs.

According to medical experts, there is no specific treatment for the disease.

