Guwahati: The formation of the Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) is the constitutional need of the Gorkhas for their indigenous identity and equality in Assam.

This was stated by All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) president Arjun Chetry on the concluding day of the 2-day ‘Education and Felicitation Conclave’ held at PWD Convention & Training Centre in Guwahati on Saturday.

“GAC is the basic demand of the Gorkhas of Assam and the Assam government should form Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) on or before AAGSU’s golden jubilee year 2026. We are hopeful that GAC will be passed in the Assam Assembly before 2024 general elections,” Arjun Chetry told EastMojo.

“Since the BJP at the centre hasn’t met the demands of creation of Gorkhaland in North Bengal and granting ST status to 11 left out tribes of the Gorkha community in Sikkim and Darjeeling, I am sure the BJP leadership and government will form the Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) in Assam for a political edge over other parties among the Gorkhas of the nation in the ensuing general election 2024,” Numal Chetry, general secretary AAGSU said.

99 students scoring above 90% in the recently results declared HSLC and HS examination were felicitated with a Jhaapi ( traditional Assamese head gear), Asomia phoolam gamosa with AAGSU logo printed on it, a citation and a memento.

Atleast 33 Achievers too were felicitated and awarded from newly appointed ACS , APS and civil services officers to high ranking officials in civil and police administration after their recent promotion, Sahitya Akademi awardee, national and international awardee in their respective trades including new appointees and electees.

