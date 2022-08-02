Sivasagar: Four persons were arrested on Tuesday from Assam’s Sivasagar district for alleged misappropriation of public money by duping gullible people with false promises of good returns in several fraudulent schemes, BI(EO) SP Rup Kishore Handique said.

As per reports, the Response Real Estate and Construction Private Limited’s directors namely – Jyoti Gogoi, Bikash Borgohain, Rinkinmoni Bora, Rajani Gogoi, Dibakar Bora, and Chandan Bora – duped people by giving false promises of land and other fraudulent schemes by setting up branch offices across several districts of Assam from 2009 to 2014.

Accordingly, a case under the Assam Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) (Amendment) Act, 2013 (APID Act) has been registered based on the FIR submitted at the police station of the Directorate of Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences by Purabi Majumdar, the then Additional Superintendent of Police, BI(EO) Assam, after conducting an enquiry.

During the investigation, it came to light that the directors of Response Real Estate and Construction Private Limited have lured many gullible people of Assam in the name of different attractive schemes by making fallacious promises without legal authority from the RBI and SEBI. They reportedly fled away with the collected public money of more than Rs 1.4 crore.

The four accused, identified as Bikash Borgohain, Rinkumoni Borah, Rajani Gogoi and Dibakar Bora, hail Sivsagar. The accused have been arrested and forwarded to 14-day judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

