In a gruesome incident from Assam’s Golaghat district, a septuagenarian couple was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse by their allegedly ‘drug addict’ son. The couple from Havial Ganakpukhuri village is now undergoing treatment at the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.

Mother Kanaka Rajkhowa

Liladhar Rajkhowa, a retired police officer, and Kanaka Rajkhowa, a housewife, were subjected to such physical and psychological violence by their son Jayanta Rajkhowa, for a long time, but they had been pardoning their son, owing to love for him. They did not even report their son’s behaviour to the police fearing action against him.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Saturday, an intoxicated Jayanta bashed up his mother, and attacked his father with a machete, leaving both critically injured.

Lying on the hospital bed, a seriously injured Liladhar Rajkhowa said, “On Saturday night he came home in an inebriated condition and started abusing us verbally and then beat both of us very badly. He was beating his mother and when I tried to save her, he attacked me several times with a machete. He had been doing this to us for a long time but we always pardoned him as he is our only son. He wants only alcohol and drugs. I will give him all my property and let him live on his own.”

Speaking with EastMojo, a senior Assam police official said, “In this case, we cannot file a suo moto case as it is an internal family issue and the parents themselves do not want to lodge a police complaint.”

The hapless parents are now planning to go to an old age home after getting discharged from the hospital and spend the remaining years of their life there.

Also read | Assam: Narcotics worth Rs 15 crore seized in Karbi Anglong, 3 held

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









