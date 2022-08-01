Guwahati: The members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) on Monday nabbed a constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) posted on the Assam-Nagaland border for allegedly possessing narcotics.

Based on specific information, the VDP members laid a trap at the Naginijan market area in Jorhat district’s Mariani town bordering Nagaland and found the accused, identified as APC Rikhe, in possession of addictive tablets.

“We had information that he was possessing drugs, so we laid a trap and nabbed him near the Naginijan market. He said that he is a constable with the IRB posted at Chairman Basti along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border. He came in a car to the Naginijan market and was alone when we nabbed him. We later handed him over to the Deberapar police,” said Jaki Medi, VDP president, Naginijan.

Speaking to EastMojo, Trilochan Nath, officer in-charge of Mariani police station, said, “The in-charge of Deberapar police outpost has informed me that they have detained a Nagaland police personnel and seized six addictive tablets from his possession. He is currently being interrogated.”

On July 24, the Assam police arrested a constable with the Manipur police, Thangkhogin Haokip, along with his accomplice Letminching Haokip, and seized one lakh pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 crore in the grey market from their possession in Guwahati’s Koinadhara area.

