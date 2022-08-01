A speeding pick-up van ran over two minor girls, killing one of them on the spot and leaving the other critically injured at Ghiladhari in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

The 12-year-old deceased, identified as Shrambari Karmakar, accompanied by her 7-year-old friend Lakshmi Bawri, was waiting to cross the road when the accident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The local people immediately rushed a injured to a nearby hospital, where the doctors referred her to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for better treatment.

“The girls were waiting on the roadside when a speeding pick-up van came from the wrong side and hit them, killing Shrambari on the spot and leaving Lakshmi critically injured,” said the deceased’s uncle.

The Ghiladhari police arrested the errant driver and seized the pick-up van bearing registration number AS03-CC-2988.

The local people later gathered at the Ghiladhari police station demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit.

In yet another incident, at least 19 people, all Bol Bom devotees, were injured, seven of them seriously, when the speeding Multipurpose Utility Vehicle (MPV) they were traveling in skidded and fell into a roadside ditch at Murfalani Tiniali in Golaghat district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The injured, including children and women, were returning to their homes at Barpathar from Nagaon’s Maha Mrityunjay temple when the accident took place. The local people immediately rushed the injured to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.

They, however, alleged that neither the police nor the ambulance reached on time.

“Seven people have been critically injured. We informed both the police and ambulance but none arrived on time so we ourselves rushed the injured to the hospital,” said a local of the Murfalani area.

At least 8,250 cases of road accidents were registered in Assam in 2019, 6,593 in 2020, and 4,328 by July 31, 2021. On the other hand, as many as 3,207 people have died in road accidents in the state in 2019, 2,629 in 2020, and 1,789 by July 31, 2021.

Over-speeding is one of the major causes of road accidents and it accounted for 54.70 per cent of total road accidents in 2018 and 84.40 per cent in 2019. Of the 2,629 deaths in 2020, 48 per cent occurred on the national highways of the state, compelling the Assam government to impose speed limits on the highways.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam: Main accused in Vineet Bagaria’s suicide surrenders in Dibrugarh

Trending Stories









