Training programme on dairy farming in Darrang district

Darrang : In a bid to help the farmers of Assam achieve financial independence, a training programme was recently organised by the state’s Dairy Development Department under the aegis of Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) in Chereng Chapori village in Assam’s Darrang district.

The 5-day training programme was organised in collaboration with the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

The training, which was imparted by Darrang District Coordinator, Kunal Kashyap and veterinary officers, Dr. Baharul Islam and Dr. Mafidul Hoque, aimed at bringing the farmers together under an organised sector for the formation of a dairy cooperative society.

Around 35 participants from the Chereng Chapori village attended the training programme.

The programme started with a session on various breeding techniques. A wide range of topics, such as the management of dairy cattle for improved productivity and reproductive health, reduction of diseases in dairy animals and hygienic milk production and storage, were covered during the session.

Besides, the participants were also provided information regarding the human health risks posed by the dairy animals, procedures for minimising them as well as information on various entrepreneurial ventures of dairy farming.

The session ended with a certificate distribution ceremony on Saturday.

