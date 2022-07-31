Heroin valued at Rs 8 crore seized in Assam, 2 held

Diphu: The Assam Police on Sunday arrested two drug dealers and seized huge quantities of heroin worth approximately Rs 8 crore in the international market from their possession at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati in Bokajan, along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the search operations, 75 plastic soap cases containing 966 gm of heroin were found concealed in cavities, which were made under the back seat of the car.

The drug dealers, identified as Solomon and Simon, are residents of Nagaland’s Phek district.

With this operation, an interstate drug-trafficking network, involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances, has been busted.

“We had information about the shipment of a drug consignment and a joint team of Bokajan police and CRPF intercepted a vehicle bearing West Bengal registration number around 6.30 am. During a thorough search, we recovered approximately one kg heroin packed in 75 soap cases under the seat. We have arrested two persons Solomon and Simon both hailing from Nagaland’s Phek district. The seized narcotics are estimated to be valued at Rs 7-8 crore,” sub-divisional police officer Bokajan John Das said.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In an early morning operation today in Karbi Anglong, @assampolice intercepted a car bearing no WB 74 P 4456 and seized 75 boxes containing 966 gram Heroin hidden inside it. Two accused were apprehended. Good job @karbianglongpol@DGPAssamPolice.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more #AssamAgainstDrugs



In an early morning operation today in Karbi Anglong, @assampolice intercepted a car bearing no WB 74 P 4456 and seized 75 boxes containing 966 gram Heroin hidden inside it. Two accused were apprehended.



Good job 👍@karbianglongpol @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/Ia5hmrAkXr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2022

Smuggling of narcotics and other contraband items continues unabated in the Bokajan area of Karbi Anglong district despite a massive crackdown by the police on drug dealers and smugglers.

Also read | ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ turning into mass movement: PM Modi

Trending Stories









