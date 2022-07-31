A 40-year-old woman died while her husband sustained serious injuries in a freak accident in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

Simpi Misong, a housewife, was electrocuted when she tried to switch off a light at her home at Bokial Nahorsola village near Numaligarh, in the district. Her husband Devakanta Misong, also got electrocuted while trying to save her and was seriously injured.

The couple was rushed to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Simpi dead on arrival. Devakanta is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable.

“She got electrocuted while trying to switch off a light. I was sitting in the kitchen and hearing the cries of my wife I ran to rescue her and also got electrocuted while trying to save her,” Devakanta said.

The entire village has been in mourning since the tragedy.

