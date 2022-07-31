Three persons travelling in a car died after a train locomotive rammed into their vehicle at an unmanned level-crossing at Puranigudam Bikhoyachuk in Nagaon district in Assam on Sunday evening.

The victims, a family of three, died on the spot after being hit by a train on its way from Guwahati to Silghat.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the hatchback, bearing registration number AS02-N-4402 was unaware of the approaching train locomotive.

The deceased: father, mother and son from nearby Samaguri Telia Amtol village are Chandra Kumar Kalita, Nilima Devi and Sunny Kalita.

“We were sitting on a culvert. The train was coming towards Silghat from the Nagaon side. Three people, two men and a woman, in a car tried to cross the unmanned level-crossing when the locomotive mowed down the car. All three people died on the spot. The police have arrived. It’s a tragic incident,” said a local villager at Puranigudam Bikhoyachuk.

