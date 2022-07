Assam reports 520 new Covid cases, one more fatality

Guwahati: Assam logged 520 fresh COVID-19 cases and more fatality due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

After a gap of two days, a Covid fatality was reported in Tinsukia district during the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 8,016, it said in a bulletin.

A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Saturday at a positivity rate of 6.41 per cent. The coronavirus tally stands at 7,38,946.

Assam had recorded 670 cases on Friday.

The northeastern state now has 6,032 active cases, while 7,24,898 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 4,85,46,662 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in Assam till Saturday, it added.

