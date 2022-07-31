Guwahati: As many as eight persons sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a stationary dumper in Assam’s Golaghat district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident took place in the Amritpur area in Dergaon on National Highway 37.

The bus with 22 passengers on board was travelling from Tinsukia to Guwahati when the mishap took place. The driver of the dumper had parked the vehicle on the roadside after a tyre got punctured.

The police soon reached the spot upon receiving information and rushed the injured to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). The 14 other passengers of the bus, however, escaped with minor injuries.

Atul Hazarika, in charge of the Dergaon traffic branch, said, “On receiving information about the accident around 1.40 am, we rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the injured to the hospital. The bus rammed into the stationary dumper and fell into a roadside ditch. There were a total of 22 passengers on the bus, of which eight, including the driver, were injured. The bus was on its way from Tinsukia to Guwahati.

At least 8,250 cases of road accidents were registered in Assam in 2019, 6,593 in 2020 and 4,328 till July 31, 2021. On the other hand, as many as 3,207 people have died in road accidents in the state in 2019, 2,629 in 2020 and 1,789 by July 31, 2021.

Over speeding is the major cause of road accidents and it accounted for 54.70 per cent of total road accidents in 2018 and 84.40 per cent in 2019. Of the 2,629 deaths in 2020, 48 per cent occurred on the national highways of the state, compelling the Assam government to impose speed limits on the highways.

