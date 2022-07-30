Guwahati: After missing for hours, Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao’s brother Tahang Gao has been rescued from the Panbazar area of Guwahati. Tahang Gao arrived in Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday for personal and business purposes. He and his nephew went to Ganeshguri on Friday afternoon to meet a friend. From there, he got into a cab and was missing. A missing case was filed at the Dispur police station and soon a manhunt was launched under the supervision of the Dispur Assistant Commissioner of Police Himangshu Das.

Speaking to the media, Sudhakar Singh, DCP, Central Guwahati said, “An unknown person called him and tried to lure him saying that if he pays Rs 10,000 they will return him Rs 20,000. So that way they swindled Rs 5 lakh from him. He had brought Rs 5 lakh from home without informing anyone. Here he boarded a car with the unidentified person and after that, his phone was switched off. After searching for him for over 5 hours we could locate him. So the miscreants mugged him and dropped him at a location. He was not aware of the location but we found him in Panbazar area. He took a cab tilt Panbazar and was rescued by ACP Himangshu Das. We could learn everything after he was brought here and on investigating we found the cab number. The cab was also identified by ACP Himangshu Das and two persons have been detained.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We also found seized a bundle of fake currency from the two persons and we are questioning the two if any other gang members are involved. So we will carry on investigations and nab the other gang members involved,” he added.

Also Read | Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Trending Stories









