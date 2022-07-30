Guwahati: An eco-conscious tea brand from Assam, “Woolah”, known for its revolutionary product Truedips, which is the world’s first and most sustainable bagless tea dip, has got an investment of Rs 2 crore from Mumbai-based Gangwal Group that would help in promoting healthy tea habits along with reducing plastic footprint from the environment.

Truedips is considered the world’s first bagless tea dip in true whole-leaf form, just the way it’s plucked in the tea garden.

Woolah is looking to make Truedips available in the US, Middle East and Europe by year-end via distribution partners and e-commerce marketplaces.

Woolah in Assamese means happiness, as the founders wanted to create “the happiest tea experience” as well as the happiest value chain in the world of tea.

“With this assistance, Woolah, founded by Upamanyu Borkakoty and Anshuman Bharali, will be well on its way to becoming the first bagless tea brand,” a statement from Gangwal Group said.

The company said that by investing in a fresh sustainable brand worldwide, they are further taking off the ground with an innovative and truest form of natural tea consumption.

Woolah is backed by Assam Agri Growth Lab by CIIE.Co (IIM A) & Assam Startup (IIM C) and has received a grant from Numaligarh Refinery Limited through the NRL Ideation program.

“This move made by the brand traces its commitment to providing a better and plastic-free way to brew an exotic true dip, which in turn has a bearing on the significance of healthy absorption,” the company said.

Shedding light on investing in a new brand, Anil Jain, owner of the Gangwal Group, said, “We have taken this step to cater to the health-conscious needs of all our consumers. With this innovative step, we hope to spread the word about how vital it is to use plastic-free true dips in one’s daily intake rather than those containing microplastics.

“We want to make people aware that what they consume shouldn’t be compromised simply because it’s convenient,” Jain said.

“Through this investment, Woolah is aiming in expanding the markets to US, Europe and the Middle East, investing in R&D to develop future technologies and also scaling up production at the farm level to onboard more organic tea growers”

Upamanyu Borkakoty, one of the founders of Woolah Tea, said.

He said, “Innovation is the core of Woolah. We endeavour to develop tea for the future that is sustainable, green, safe to consume, amazing in taste, and super convenient to brew.”

“Microplastics in teabags have been a global problem and through Truedips we are not just helping the mindful consumers get rid of the toxic micro-plastics but also elevating the speciality tea experience from wholesome tea leaves,” he said.

“We have created a robust backward integration right at the grassroots level and have been cohesively working with micro-organic tea producers to increase their revenue and generate fair and gainful employment for hundreds of women in rural Assam. With this investment, we plan to further scale up the operation to benefit more people in the rural ecosystem,” he said.

