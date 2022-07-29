NFR continues the service of special trains

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to continue the service of bi-weekly summer special train running between Guwahati and Kolkata for the benefit of passengers.

This bi-weekly special train will run on every Wednesday and Saturday leaving Guwahati from 3rd August, 2022 up to 28th January, 2023 and on every Thursday and Sunday leaving Kolkata from 4th August, 2022 up to 29th January, 2023.

Moreover, it has been decided to run a weekly festival special train between Agartala and Rani Kamalapati for 9 trips and one special train between Agartala and Howrah for one trip from each direction.

Train No. 02518 Guwahati – Kolkata bi-weekly summer special train will leave Guwahati at 21:00 hours on every Wednesday and Saturday to reach Kolkata at 15:00 hours on Thursday and Sunday. In return direction, train No. 02517 Kolkata – Guwahati bi-weekly summer special train will leave Kolkata at 21:40 hours on every Thursday and Sunday to reach Guwahati at 15:55 hours on Friday and Monday.

Train No. 01665 Rani Kamalapati – Agartala weekly festival special will run for 9 trips leaving Rani Kamalapati from 4th of August till 29th of September, 2022 on every Thursday at 15:30 hours to reach Agartala on Saturday at 19:55 hours. In return direction, train No. 01666 Agartala – Rani Kamalapati weekly festival special will run for 9 trips leaving Agartala from 7th of August till 2nd of October, 2022 on every Sunday at 15:00 hours to reach Rani Kamalapati on Tuesday at 16:35 hours.

Train No. 05626 Agartala – Howrah special will run for one trip on 5th August, 2022 leaving Agartala at 19:00 hours to reach Howrah at 14:00 hours on 7th August, 2022. In return direction, train No. 05625 Howrah – Agartala special will run for one trip on 9th August, 2022 leaving Howrah at 11:00 hours to reach Agartala at 05:45 hours on 11th August, 2022. This train will run via Katihar, Bhagalpur, Deoghar and Rampurhat stations.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

