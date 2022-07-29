Japanese Encephalitis claims 3 more lives in Assam, death toll at 47

The death toll due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam rose to 47 on Friday after three more deaths were recorded in the state over the past 24 hours. Of these, one death each was reported from Barpeta, Darrang, and Chirang districts, a National Health Mission, Assam report stated.

On the other hand, seven cases of JE were reported in the state during the period. The total number of cases in the state climbed to 294 since the mosquito-borne disease took a ‘serious turn’ in July this year, the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While Jorhat district recorded two new cases, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Kokrajhar reported one case each, it added.

The administration of all the 35 districts of the state has formed rapid response teams to combat and control the fatal disease from spreading.

Also Read | Assam: Pension centres to facilitate seamless process in 27 districts

Trending Stories









