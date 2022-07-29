Assam registers 652 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati: Assam logged 652 new COVID-19 cases, down from 797 the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,37,756, a bulletin by the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state said on Friday.

No new death was reported during the day with the toll remaining unchanged at 6,668, it said.

Another 1347 COVID-positive people have died in the state due to other reasons.

Lakhimpur reported the maximum number of fresh infections at 56, followed by Dhemaji at 52 and Kamrup Metropolitan at 47.

As many as 729 more patients were discharged during the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,24,128, the bulletin said.

Assam currently has 5,613 active cases.

At least 2,85,20,407 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 9,220 on Thursday.

The positivity rate stood at 7.07 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.15 per cent.

Altogether 4,83,41,446 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, the bulletin added.

