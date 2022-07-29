Assam Police busts fake currency printing racket, one held

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Friday seized a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) printing machine, along with counterfeit notes, from a rented house in the Jyotinagar area of Guwahati, and arrested a woman in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chandmari police raided the house of the accused Usha Barman (36) and seized the FICN printing machine, fake notes besides other materials used in making fake currency notes from her possession.

It is suspected that Barman is just the tip of the iceberg and a much bigger racket is involved in printing and circulating the fake currency notes.

The accused was also working in a beauty parlour in the Zoo Road area of the city.

Speaking with EastMojo, additional deputy commissioner of police, central range, Guwahati Pallav Tamuli said, “We have arrested a woman Usha Barman and seized an FICN printing machine and fake currency notes from her possession. Our officials are still counting the fake currency. Investigation into the matter is on and legal action will be initiated against the accused.”

