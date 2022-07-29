Close on the heels of the arrest of an alleged Islamic fundamentalist with links to Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansar al-Islam from Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday, the Assam Police on Friday arrested another person from the district on charges of his alleged links with the terror group.

The Morigaon police arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan from his house in ward number 3 in the Milanpur area of the district, for his alleged links with the Ansar al-Islam. Islam was running a computer shop in the Milanpur area and also working as a private tutor.

Speaking with EastMojo, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Morigaon, Suprotive Lal Baruah, said, “We have arrested the accused on charges of having links with the terror outfit. He is currently being interrogated at the Morigaon police station. He will be produced before the court later today.”

On Thursday, the Assam police arrested Mufti Mustafa Ahmed from Morigaon district’s Sohoria village under Moirabari police station for his alleged links with the Ansar al-Islam. Ahmed was managing a madrasa, which the police sealed following his arrest. He was allegedly involved in various financial transactions and anti-national activities of the terror outfit.

“Ahmed was produced before a court in Morigaon on Thursday evening after which he was remanded to 12-day of police custody. We are currently interrogating him,” ASP Baruah added.

At least 10 persons were arrested on Thursday by the Assam police from Morigaon and Barpeta districts of the state for their alleged links with Ansar al-Islam.

On Wednesday, the Assam Police busted the alleged sleeper cell module of the Ansar al-Islam and arrested Abbas Ali, a 22-year-old youth from Goalpara district’s Pakhiura village. Ali was allegedly providing shelter to a member of the Ansar al-Islam.

Taking to Twitter, Director General of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday said, “In a synchronized and coordinated operation between District Policies of Goalpara, Guwahati, Morigaon, Barpeta and Special Branch of Assam Police, a dangerous module with international terror linkages of ABT/AQIS was busted by @assampolice.”

“The operation was a part of months long intelligence operation run by Assam police in collaboration with Central Agencies. The operation led to the busting of the financial linkages of al Qaeda and its affiliate (ABT) in India. Further action is on the cards,” DGP Mahanta added.

In a synchronized and coordinated operation between District Polices of Goalpara, Guwahati, Morigaon, Barpeta and Special Branch of Assam Police , a dangerous module with international terror linkages of ABT/AQIS was busted by @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam@mygovassam pic.twitter.com/0psNMBbgQZ — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) July 29, 2022

Ansar al-Islam, previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), is an affiliate organisation of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

The Assam Police have so far arrested at least 27 people from different parts of Assam for their links with the ABT. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing into the activities of a module of the ABT.

