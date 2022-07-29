GUWAHATI: Retired government employees in Assam can now upload their digital life certificates by using the registered device of ‘Jeevan Pramaan’, thanks to pension service centres set up across 27 districts of the state.

Not just that, the Pension Sewa Kendras (PSKs), as they have been named, will facilitate retirees to submit forms online through the Kritagyata portal besides acting as a cyber cafe to help pensioners download their pension payment orders (PPO) and other information.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Pension Sewa Kendra (PSK) of Kamrup (Metro) district set up by AMTRON on the office premises of the district elementary education officer for streamlining the procedures to ease the hardships faced by pensioners here.

In October last year, the Assam government had approved the setting up of the PSKs by AMTRON across the districts of the state in line with its commitment to improve ‘ease of living’ for citizens.

Accordingly, AMTRON has set up the PSKs in 27 districts to facilitate scanning and uploading of service books along with submission of pension proposals through the Kritagyata portal.

“The state government had decided to set up the PSKs to streamline the pension procedures for the benefit of the pensioners who dedicate a long period of their life to the service of the people,” the chief minister said.

“As school teachers constitute the maximum number of pensioners, the PSKs were opened in the district offices of the education department, which will also cater to services of pensioners of other departments,” he added.

Giving details on the operation of the PSKs, the chief minister said the state government has authorised all district authorities, heads of offices and competent authorities to start processing of pension proposals within a year of retirement of an employee.

“The scanning and uploading of service books will be done by the PSK operators and they will forward the service books and records to the heads of offices functioning as the custodian of service books through the Kritagyata portal,” he said.

“The heads of office after proper compilation of the scanned service books and records will forward it to the sanctioning authority,” he added.

Stating that the initiative was a gesture of gratitude to the employees who retire from government service, Sarma said the PSKs would facilitate retirees to submit forms online through Kritagyata on getting SMS from the heads of offices.

“It will also help retirees to upload the digital life certificates through Jeevan Pramaan using the registered device of Jeevan Pramaan, besides acting as a cyber cafe to help pensioners to download their pension payment orders (PPO) and other information,” he said.

Scanning and uploading of service books on the Kritagyata portal will help concerned offices to maintain digital record rooms related to service books, he said.

“Retirees can also come to the PSKs and upload their details on the Kritagyata portal apart from verifying their service books uploaded by the PSK operators,” he said.

