The Assam government has appointed IAS officer Partha Pratim Mazumdar as the new state coordinator for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in place of Hitesh Dev Sharma, who will attain superannuation on July 31, 2022.

Mazumdar, currently posted as registrar of cooperative societies and secretary to women and child welfare department, will be transferred as secretary to the home and political department and hold the post of state coordinator for NRC and in-charge of the directorate of NRC.

The NRC is a register containing names of all ‘genuine’ Indian citizens. The citizens’ register sets out to identify foreign nationals in the state that borders Bangladesh. At present, only Assam has such a register.

The process to update the register began following a Supreme Court order in 2013, with the state’s nearly 33 million people having to prove that they were Indian nationals prior to March 24, 1971.

The updated final NRC was released on August 31, with over 1.9 million applicants failing to make it to the list.

The register for Assam was first prepared after the 1951 census of India. Since then, it was not updated until the major updating exercise conducted during 2013-2019, which caused numerous difficulties.

