SILCHAR: A government school teacher was arrested in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor student of the same school. On Friday, the arrested teacher was produced before a court and forwarded to judicial custody.

The teacher Kamala Kanta Sinha (48), who hails from Bilbari under Patharkandi police station, held the position of a headmaster at a lower primary school under Patharkandi education block in Karimganj district.

An FIR was lodged at Bazaricherra police station by the girl’s family regarding the matter. As per the complainant, the girl (who is a class-I student) refused to go to school on July 26 after which one of the family members grew suspicious and asked her about the reason. She thereafter told that the school’s head master “touched her inappropriately and did bad things with her”, the complainant stated.

Sources said a case (138/22) under Section 376AB (rape on a girl under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act was registered and a probe initiated.

Another source said the minor girl was taken to a hospital for her medical examination. The details of the test were not available till the filing of this news report.

Bazaricherra police station’s officer in-charge Chiranjit Kumar Bora told EastMojo on Friday that the accused Kamala Kanta Sinha was arrested from an area in Bazaricherra on Thursday. He was produced before a court in Karimganj on Friday and sent to judicial custody, Bora said.

Notably, this was at least the second alleged rape of a minor girl in Barak Valley in the past two weeks. A minor girl belonging from the Reang tribe was allegedly raped by two men in a village under Ramnathpur police station near the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border in Hailakandi district on July 15. The accused persons were arrested by police on the night of July 20.

