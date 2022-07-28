Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has claimed at least 45 lives in flood-hit Assam in less than three months. As of July 28, 303 JE cases have been detected in the state.

Nagaon district has reported the highest number with 44 cases, followed by Jorhat (37) and Golaghat (34), a National Health Mission Assam press release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Two cases were reported from the Barpeta district over the past 24 hours.

However, no fresh fatality has been recorded during the period in the state, the release stated.

All districts of Assam, except South Salmara, Dima Hasao, and West Karbi Anglong, have been affected by the mosquito-borne disease since the outbreak of the disease in May this year. Given the prevailing situation relating to the disease in Assam, the government has been carrying out awareness campaigns across the state, it added.

The Assam government has kept all the nine medical colleges and 10 district hospitals of the state with ICU and laboratory test facilities. Medicines and consumables for Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE management are made available at all the designated hospitals.

Fogging with Malathion is being done regularly, the release said. A total of 6.8 lakh insecticide-treated mosquito nets have been distributed in the affected areas, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Larvicide spraying is also going on across all the districts of the state. Source reduction is being carried out by removing water logging in drains and unused tires, the release further stated.

Also Read | Assam: Sr inspector of factories suspended for negligence of duty

Trending Stories









