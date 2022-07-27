Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati on Wednesday seized 730 grams of morphine at the Guwahati railway station.

Based on specific input, sleuths of the GRP, Guwahati arrested two persons Rajesh Kumar Singh and Srikant Singh, both hailing from Tinsukia district, from the New Delhi-bound 20503 Rajdhani Express and seized the narcotic, valued at Rs 70 lakh in the international market from their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The narcotics, concealed in the corners of trolley bags, were being transported from Dimapur to Lucknow.

Morphine is a naturally occurring substance that is extracted from poppy plants and is typically used in medicine to help people battle pain. It is also used by addicts as a form of a narcotic drug. Heroin, an illegal type of opioid drug, is also made from morphine.

In yet another operation, personnel of the GRP arrested another person, Bishal Singh, from the New Delhi-bound 12423 Rajdhani Express, and seized 200 bundles of foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 4 lakh in the grey market.

The accused was reportedly transporting the contraband item from Dimapur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Sikkim logs 185 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









