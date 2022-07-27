IIT Guwahati takes special initiatives to attract foreign students

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is implementing special initiatives to attract foreign students to pursue higher education. At present, twenty-nine foreign students are enrolled in the institute from nine nationalities, including the UK, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Cameroon, and Seychelles.

The Institute has been ranked 384 by the QS World University Rankings 2023. It has gained rank 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty.’

Highlighting IIT Guwahati’s vision to become a global educational institution of excellence, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “With rapid internationalisation of the education sector, IIT Guwahati shall gain a strong foothold, across higher education Institutes, worldwide and can play an active role in mitigating challenges associated with global issues. Students on the other hand will gain by obtaining the quality education that we offer here at IIT Guwahati and get an opportunity to pursue research in a world-class environment.”

The institute is currently part of six foreign exchange programmes. These include:

Joint Academic Program (M Tech) in Food Science and Technology with GIFU University of Japan as the partner

Joint PhD. Program with GIFU University of Japan in Mechanical Engineering

Joint PhD. Program in Bio Informatics with Heidelberg University of Germany, BSBE

Collaborative PhD. Program with the Curtin University of Australia in Civil Engineering

Collaborative PhD. Program with National Institute of Material Science (NIMS) Japan.

Joint PhD supervision Program with Shantou University, China

The Institute aims to further improve the number of foreign students by taking specific steps, including:

Exchange Research Work Programme: Applications from foreign nationals registered for a PhD degree in a recognized Institute/University who are officially sponsored by that Institute/University to carry out Research work or to avail a laboratory or other facilities at IITG for a period not exceeding two semesters are accepted as visiting students (with IITG roll number) under the MoU.

The admission of foreign nationals under the MoU is under the terms and conditions spelt out in the MoU agreed to between IITG and the partner University/Institution concerned. Students arriving under the MoU are not charged tuition fees.

Course Work Exchange Programme: Foreign nationals registered for a degree in a recognized foreign Institute/University who are officially sponsored by that Institute/University to carry out Course work at IIT Guwahati for a period not exceeding two semesters (one year) are accepted as exchange students (with IIT Guwahati roll number) under the MoU.

The admission of foreign nationals under the MoU is made following the terms and conditions spelt out in the MoU agreed to between IIT Guwahati and the partner University/Institution concerned. Students arriving under the MoU will not be charged tuition fees.

Project Work Exchange Programme: Foreign nationals registered for a UG/PG/Ph.D. degree in a recognized Institute/University who are officially sponsored by that Institute/University to carry out Project work or to avail of a laboratory or other facilities at IITG for a period not exceeding two semesters are accepted as visiting (with IITG roll number) students under the MoU. Students arriving under the MoU are charged tuition fees.

IIT Guwahati has actively pursued a spot on the international stage becoming the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in the year 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings and multiple subject areas.

