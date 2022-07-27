A girl from Hyderabad was allegedly raped multiple times by a man who kept her locked in a room for several days in the Bharalumukh area of Guwahati.

The accused, Sudhid Choudhury, hailing from Haryana, was planning to kill the victim but she somehow managed to save her life by escaping after breaking open a window of the house where she was held captive.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The victim later filed an FIR against the accused at the Bharalumukh police station. The police has registered a case 203/22 under sections 342 (Wrongful confinement)/325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt)/376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police also sent in a search party for the accused but he could not be found at his rented house in the Fatasil Ambari area of the city. However, the police have seized his car bearing registration number AS01-EP-2535.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2020, Assam recorded the highest rate of crime against women in India for the fourth consecutive year.

Released on September 14, 2021, the Crime in India 2020 report showed that the rate of crime against women in the state was 154.3, way higher than the national rate of 56.5. While Odisha was second with 112.9, the national capital was third with 106.4.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Between 2016 and July 31, 2021, at least 18,693 cases of rape were registered in Assam of which, 7,607 of the victims were minors. On the other hand, as many as 13,943 charge sheets were filed against a total of 15,447 accused during the period.

Also read | Eco-friendly approach can bring down pest incidences in tea gardens: Experts

Trending Stories









