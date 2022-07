Assam reports 686 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati: Assam logged 686 new COVID-19 cases, down from 760 the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,36,307, a bulletin by the National Health Mission said.

No fresh death was reported with the toll remaining unchanged at 6,667.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least 1,347 COVID-positive people in the state have died due to other reasons.

Dibrugarh reported 53 new cases, followed by Dhemaji at 45, Lakhimpur at 45, Cachar 43 and Baksa 37 cases.

Altogether 748 more patients were discharged from different hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,22,750 .

Assam currently has 5,543 active cases, a marginal decrease from 5,605 the previous day, the bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected from 7,499 samples tested, with the positivity rate standing at 9.15 per cent. As many as 2,85,01,763 have been examined thus far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The bulletin also said that total of 4,81,61,874 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

Also Read | Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims 2 more lives, toll reaches 41

Trending Stories