Guwahati: The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested the officer-in-charge (OC) of Darrang district’s Kharupetia police station for allegedly demanding money from people by framing false charges against them.

Based on a complaint, a team of police arrested police officer Utpal Bora from his residence.

Bora allegedly used to book innocent people on false charges and later demand money from them against their release. The police officer had been allegedly doing this for quite some time.

During his stint as the OC of the Dhula police station in the same district, Bora had allegedly booked a doctor and a teacher on charges of theft of pipes meant for the scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He later demanded an amount of Rs 5 lakh from them for withdrawing the case against them.

Later, the doctor-teacher duo took up the matter with higher authorities of the police after which the Superintendent of Police (SP), Darrang, initiated an inquiry on the charges levelled by them against Bora.

After a thorough investigation, the charges levelled by the doctor and teacher came out to be true and sufficient evidence was found against Bora.

Addressing the media on the development, Darrang SP Raj Mohan Ray said, “The arrest of the police officer is a ‘black spot on a khaki uniform’. We will ensure that innocent people are not harassed by the police by framing false charges against them in the future.”

There are several other allegations on Bora like maintaining close relations with land mafias, going on foreign tours twice, possessing luxury vehicles, and amassing wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Meanwhile, case 148/22, has been registered at the Mangaldai police station, and Bora is being currently interrogated.

