The Assam Police on Wednesday busted the alleged sleeper cell module of the Ansar al-Islam and arrested a 22-year-old youth Abbas Ali from Goalpara district’s Pakhiura village. Abbas Ali was allegedly providing shelter to a member of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) affiliate organisation, previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Addressing the media, Bongaigaon additional superintendent of police Luna Sonowal said, “During the investigation of the Jogighopa (under the Bongaigaon district) police station case 56/22 we came across the name of Ali for providing shelter to an absconding Bangladeshi national Mehbabur Rahman, who is a key member of the ABT. It was found that Ali used to provide SIM, logistic support, and shelter to Rahman whenever he visited Goalpara.”

“We are interrogating Ali to find out if he is linked to any more members of the ABT and will arrest him if reveals the name of anybody who is also found to be linked to the outfit,” Sonowal said.

“Rahman used to come to Goalpara to radicalise youths. He also imparted training in psychological warfare, made them read religious documents besides providing physical exercise to shape up the youths and prepare them as sleeper cells of the fundamentalist group,” she added.

The Assam Police have so far arrested at least 16 people from different parts of Assam for their links with the ABT. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing into the activities of a module of the ABT.

