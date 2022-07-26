Guwahati: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) claimed two more lives in Assam on Monday, taking the death toll to 41, since July 1. Both the deaths were reported from Southern Assam’s Hailakandi district.

On the other hand, 14 fresh cases of JE were reported in the state during the period. While three cases each were detected in Nagaon and Biswanath districts, Dhemaji and Sonitpur reported two cases each, and Bongaigaon, Darrang, Golaghat, and Hojai recorded one case each, the National Health Mission, Assam, stated in a press statement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Altogether 266 cases of JE have been reported in Assam since July 1.

The state health department has directed all the district administrations and health officials to take measures to control the spread of the mosquito-borne disease. The health department is carrying out awareness programs and fogging operations across the state. Medicine-treated mosquito nets are also being distributed in all the affected areas to prevent the disease from spreading.

Medical experts have advised the people living in rural areas to be more careful and protect themselves from mosquito bites. They have also asked the villagers to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, and use insect repellent to keep the disease at bay.

Also read | Assam: Outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis now a major threat

Trending Stories









