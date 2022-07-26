Travel to the Northeast if you enjoy travelling, says Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice President said this while interacting with the participants of the expedition – ‘North East on Wheels’, in which 75 bikers, including 5 women from 18 states travelled across the eight states of the North East.

He urged people who enjoy travelling to “explore North East, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity in our culture.”

Stressing the need for giving impetus to tourism in the North East, Naidu said that “frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation.”

He called upon people to give preference to domestic tourism and explore all parts of the country before choosing to tour abroad.

Naidu, recalling his recent travels to all the North Eastern states, said that with beautiful landscapes, rich culture and warm hospitality of the people, “the states are truly a traveller’s paradise.”

He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, “many people are still unaware and uninformed about it.”

Appreciating the North East for “showing the way to the country in the field of organic farming,” the Vice President suggested that the other states too should learn from the best practices of North Eastern states and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.

The Vice President also noted marked improvements in infrastructure in the North East, especially in connectivity, and said that these efforts are “unleashing a new era of growth in the region.”

