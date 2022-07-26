A Guwahati-based dental surgeon, Amit Kumar Talukdar, brought laurels to Assam by winning two medals at the recently concluded Mr Universe 2022, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 29-year-old dental surgeon, who runs a private clinic in the Narengi area of Guwahati, bagged the silver medal in the men’s classic physique category and bronze in the men’s open bodybuilding category, at the championship, organised by the World Fitness Federation (WFF). The event hosted on July 16 and 17 featured bodybuilders from several countries.

Talukdar, who has been training bodybuilding workouts for the past 13 years, also won the Mr Assam Championship in 2020.

Crediting his father for his victory, Talukdar told EastMojo, “My father was also a weightlifter and as a young child, I was inspired by him. Being physically fit is very important. Fitness is a journey, not a destination. It’s a lifestyle. As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day.”

Talukdar has now started preparing himself to win the Mr Olympia title. Mr Olympia is the title awarded to the winner of the professional men’s bodybuilding contest at Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend, an international bodybuilding competition that is held annually by the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness.

