Dhubri: Properties worth over Rs 1 crore of a man accused of cattle smuggling were attached by the police in Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday, an officer said.
The attached properties of Samsul Hoque alias Gabbar Singh are worth Rs 1,02,01,202, Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.
It includes land at five places and two bank accounts, he said.
The properties were attached as per the provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021, he added.
Hoque was arrested on July 2 in cattle smuggling cases.
He allegedly smuggled cattle to Bangladesh, police said.
This is the third such case in which the properties of a suspected cattle smuggler have been attached, they said.
Also read | IMD issues yellow alert, predicts light to very heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam minister reviews flood situation in Barak Valley
- Zoramthanga to again contest from Aizawl East I constituency in 2023 election
- Assam: Properties of man accused of cattle smuggling attached
- Why the Netflix adaptation of ‘Persuasion’ is actually worth a watch
- Protecting threatened species in a new era of fire
- WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency. Here’s what that means