Assam minister reviews flood situation in Barak Valley

Silchar (Assam): Assam Tourism and PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Barak Valley and the relief measures being provided to the affected people.

See more Held a review meeting at DC office, Cachar to ensure that due compensation has been provided to flood affected people, repairing of damaged roads, adequate stock of necessary items, treatment of post-flood diseases etc.

Also took stock of other aspects of post-flood situation. pic.twitter.com/vhNPtNJaPy — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) July 25, 2022

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to Barak Valley, took account of the government grants being provided to flood-affected people during a meeting with officials concerned, a release said.

Officials of the Water Resources Department were instructed to take up necessary steps to avoid any further flood-like situation in the coming days.

He said more sophisticated equipment will be provided to civic authorities to clear out drains and solve the water-logging issue.

The minister also discussed in detail the future course of action with the officials concerned.

He said steps should be taken to clean canals and generate public awareness to avoid littering that causes clogging of drains.

Malla Baruah said schools damaged by flooding will get assistance.

He also enquired about post-flood diseases and health camps organised for the affected people.

He asked the Veterinary Department to get medicines required for cattle and organise health camps for animals, if necessary.

Legislators from the Valley, including Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihirkanti Som, Kaushik Rai, Khaliluddin Majumder, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Silchar, regarded as the ‘Gateway of Barak Valley’, was severely affected by flooding with most parts of the city remaining under water for over 20 days.

