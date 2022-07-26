Kargil Vijay Divas was celebrated at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, in Guwahati on Tuesday with Assam minister Pijush Hazarika as the chief guest.

During the event, wreaths were laid at the ‘Amar Jawan’ to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War. The family members of Kargil martyrs from the state were invited and honoured by the minister on behalf of the state government.

Service personnel from Narengi Army camp and veterans from the city also participated in the celebration to pay tribute to our brave martyrs and admiration for the courageous defence personnel who successfully evicted the Pakistani regulars from Kargil heights in a 67-day long operation under the most difficult conditions.

In this military operation, 676 men in uniform were martyred to restore the honour of our motherland.

In operation Vijay (Kargil War) three Army personnel from Assam were martyred. Captain Jintu Gogoi, VC, Havildar Narain Singha and Gunner Udhab Das made the supreme sacrifice in the best tradition of our Armed Forces.

