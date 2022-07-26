Guwahati: A week-long curators’ workshop organised by the Assam Cricket Academy under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) got underway on Tuesday with the key objective to promote standard wickets and grounds across the state.

The opening ceremony of the workshop was held on the premises of the ACA Stadium, Barsapara here in the presence of ACA secretary Devajit Saikia; ACA vice-president Porikshit Dutta; BCCI chief curator Ashish Bhowmik and ACA cricket academy technical director, Ganesh Dutt Chugh.

The workshop, attended by 50 upcoming curators from various district units of Assam Cricket Association, will be conducted by the BCCI chief curator, who has extensive experience and is considered a veteran in this domain.

During the workshop, which will conclude on August 1, 2022, the trainees will be imparted both theoretical and practical lessons on the art and science of curating pitches.

Welcoming the participants, ACA secretary Devajit Saikia underscored the growing importance of curators, and how the profession has turned more lucrative with time.

He urged all the trainees to make the most out of the workshop.

Bhowmik, in his address, spoke about the kind of evolution that the profession has undergone over the years and the scientific bent that it has taken of late.

He also lauded the present apex council of Assam Cricket Association for undertaking several groundbreaking initiatives to transform the cricket infrastructure of Assam.

As it is, the Assam Cricket Association has over the past couple of years emphasized preparing quality cricket pitches in the state.

In 2020, a special type of soil was brought by ACA from Balangir Odisha to prepare pitches at the newly-built Amingaon cricket ground.

The cricket association had taken the initiative after local curators had raised the issue and stressed the need to improve pitches in the state.

