Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

Kokrajhar (Assam): An adivasi woman was killed in Kokrajhar district of Assam on the suspicion that she practiced witchcraft, police said.
The incident took place at Bongaijora village part-II in the district on Saturday night, they said.
The 55-year-old woman’s body was found in a pool of blood on the verandah of her house, a police officer said.
“She was stabbed multiple times. Though villagers are keeping mum, they had in the past, too, tried to kill the woman, branding her as a witch, he said.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer added.
