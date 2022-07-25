The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, predicted light to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Assam and Meghalaya.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in several regions within the two states, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 25 and 29. The weather department issued a yellow alert in these two states during the period.

The department stated that visibility may become poor due to the intense rain and warned of disruption in traffic due to the possibility of water logging and flooding in low-lying areas. The department also warned of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

The department has advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problems and avoid straying into vulnerable structures and landslide-prone areas.

