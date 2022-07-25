The Assam Police on Sunday night seized 72 packets of cannabis weighing 815 kg from a freight truck on National Highway 31C in Kokrajhar district of Assam bordering West Bengal.

The police have also arrested two occupants of the truck bearing registration number HR55-R-5137.

The consignment of the narcotics was seized late on Sunday night at a check post near the Simaltapu police outpost in the district’s Gossaigaon subdivision by a team of police from the Simaltapu police outpost. The freight truck was moving towards Guwahati from Srirampur along the Assam-West Bengal inter-state border.

The contraband, valued at Rs one crore in the international market, was concealed in secret chambers of the truck. The police arrested the driver and helper of the truck, identified as Ram Biswas and Pintu Mishra, both hailing from Bihar.

The truck was later set ablaze by unidentified miscreants.

On April 29 this year, another truck, bearing Rajasthan registration number, which was seized by the police in the same area for transporting narcotics worth Rs 25 crore, was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants when it was parked outside the Simaltapu police outpost.

It is the most commonly used drug in the world, the use of which has also been legalised by several European countries and many American states for its medicinal and recreational values.

Smuggling of cannabis to and from Assam is going on unabated over the past several years. While addressing the state Assembly on March 14 this year, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi informed that a total of 19,207 kg of cannabis was seized in the state after the Assam police intensified its operations against drugs.

