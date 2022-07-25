Assam logs 113 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Guwahati: Assam reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 7,34,861, according to a bulletin by the National Health Mission (NHM).

One more death pushed the toll to 6,667, the bulletin on Monday said.

At least 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020.

Cachar reported 36 fresh cases, followed by 18 in Kamrup Metro, 10 in Dima Hasao, eight in Dibrugarh and six in Biswanath.

The positivity rate marginally decreased to 10.29 per cent as against the previous day’s 10.77 per cent. The recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent.

Assam currently has 5,527 active cases, down from previous day’s 6107.

Altogether 7,21,320 people have recovered from the disease, including 692 since Sunday, the bulletin stated.

As many as 28,485,765 samples have been tested so far in Assam.

A total of 4,79,12,853 doses of anti-COVID vaccines have been administered in the state since the drive began in 2021, the bulletin added.

