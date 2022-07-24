Several passengers were injured, six of them critically, in a head-on collision between a private passenger transport bus and a truck in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday. The accident took place at Raha on the busy National Highway 37.

The bus bearing registration number AS01-HC-3783, carrying around 20 passengers, was traveling from Nagaon to Guwahati when one of the tyres burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon by the local police. Six of the injured, including the driver of the bus, are in critical condition.

Speaking to EastMojo, the officer-in-charge of Raha police station Arpan Saikia said, “The accident took place at around 11 am this morning when the bus with around 20 people was on its way to Guwahati from Nagaon. The accident occurred after the vehicle’s tyre burst. Six passengers of the bus received serious injuries and were immediately rushed to the Nagaon civil hospital.”

The police soon removed both the vehicles and cleared the traffic on the highway.

At least 8,250 cases of road accidents were registered in Assam in 2019, 6,593 in 2020 and 4,328 till July 31, 2021. On the other hand, as many as 3,207 people died in road accidents in the state in 2019, 2,629 in 2020 and 1,789 by July 31, 2021.

Over speeding was the major cause of road accidents and it accounted for 54.70 per cent of total road accidents in 2018 and 84.40 per cent in 2019. Of the 2,629 deaths in 2020, 48 per cent occurred on the national highways of the state, compelling the Assam government to impose speed limits on the highways.

