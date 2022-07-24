Guwahati: A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by an elephant on Sunday in Guwahati’s Satgaon area.

The incident took place near the ‘Sani’ temple in the Amching Jorabat area in the city’s outskirts.

A video taken by a bystander showed the wild elephant hitting the man with its trunk after which he fell unconscious.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the locals in critical condition. The victim, a resident of the city’s Chandmari locality, had gone to the Satgaon area with his friend this morning.

The tusker reportedly came out from the nearby Amchang wildlife sanctuary in search of food and was roaming freely in the Satgaon market area. A large crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of the pachyderm, and the victim was reportedly trying to feed the jumbo when it suddenly attacked him.

This is not the first time that wild elephant has strayed into the city. Earlier on June 16, a jumbo had strayed into the Satgaon market area and was roaming freely the entire night.

The panic-stricken residents were left terrified after seeing an elephant back into the human settlement as the same elephant had reportedly killed a security guard in the area a couple of months ago. The residents immediately informed the forest department, who pushed the elephant back to the sanctuary.

The human-elephant conflict has assumed alarming proportions in Assam this year and raised concerns among conservationists. Assam, which has the country’s second highest elephant population, is facing a rising trend in human-elephant conflict due to the wide destruction of forest lands.

Over the last ten years, 812 people and 900 elephants were killed as competition for land intensified in the state. The human casualties mostly occur during the dry season when the animals move out of their habitat in search of food and water.

