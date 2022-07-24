Guwahati: Continuing its war against drugs, Assam Police on Sunday arrested a drug dealer and seized heroin worth Rs 2 crore from his possession at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong.

Based on specific information about the shipment of a drug consignment, the police intercepted a pick-up vehicle at Dilai Tiniali along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border.

On thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered 241 grams of heroin, packed in 19 plastic soap cases, concealed inside secret chambers of the vehicle.

The drug dealer, identified as Rabindra Das, is a resident of Howraghat in the Karbi Anglong district.

Speaking to EastMojo, John Das, Bokajan sub-divisional police officer, said, “The seized drugs are estimated to be over Rs two crore in the international market. During interrogation, the accused told us that he had bought the heroin from Nagaland’s Dimapur and was transporting it to Hojai. We will produce him before the court on Monday, and further investigation is on.”

Despite a massive crackdown on smugglers and drug mafias along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border, smuggling of narcotics and other contraband items continues unabated.

While addressing the state Assembly on March 14 this year, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi informed that 4,052 people have been arrested,, and as many as 2,363 cases were registered in the state, in less than 10 months, for their alleged involvement in trading drugs, and narcotics worth Rs 427 crore have been seized.

The seizures include 72.2 kg heroin, 19,207 kg cannabis, 49 kg opium, around 1.90 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, approximately 31 lakh addictive tablets and 3.375 kg crystal methamphetamine.

