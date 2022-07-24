In Assam, floods are neither new nor unprecedented in their scale of destruction. Rather, it is a recurrence of the same disaster in Assam. Devastating floods and earthquakes were some of the watershed events in undivided Assam, wreaking havoc in the region. Although Assam experienced many devastating floods in its history, catastrophic floods became a frequent phenomenon after the 1950s (earthquake) as disastrous floods occurred in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2012 and recently, in 2019 and 2020.

Arupjyoti Saikia (2019) in his highly acclaimed book, The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra states that Assam was regarded as a ‘waterscape’ by ancient texts. He writes, “The tributaries of the Brahmaputra are so numerous that Assam is said to contain more rivers than any equal extent of territory in the world.” By the late twentieth century, 40 per cent of the valley’s total land area was regularly inundated by the annual floods.

What happens when floods occur?

Saikia (2019) provides a rich description of the flood situation in his book. Floods displace thousands of people across the valleys, especially people residing in low-lying (chaparis) areas, and cause significant loss of livestock, domestic animals, farming and granaries, which remain underwater for many days.

Vast patches of land, eroded and rebuilt elsewhere by floodwater, are a common occurrence during floods, especially in the Brahmaputra river. Thousands of people whose lands are eroded by the river frequently move to new places in search of lands for shelter and cultivation. Post floods, there is a higher chance of spreading epidemics such as water-borne diseases and skin infections.

It is important to note that although land gets inundated in no time during floods, many low-lying areas remain waterlogged for many months. It would take more than a month for floodwater to retreat and the submerged areas to become dry. Moreover, in many low-lying areas, receding flood waters hold back to form beels (floodplain lakes)’ (Saikia, 2019).

How floods arrive: A brief timeline

To understand the causes of many waves of floods in Assam, we must go back to the historical records of Assam floods. The best credible explanation of the causes of the Assam floods was succinctly provided by a British Botanist, Francis Kingdon-Ward (1955) in his article, Aftermath of the Great Assam Earthquake of 1950. As a ‘plant hunter’, Kingdon-Ward was a regular traveller in the eastern Himalayas, who, on the day of the 1950s earthquake, happened to be very close to Rima, the epicentre.

According to Kingdon-Ward, “Floods on the Brahmaputra are no new experience. There must always have been floods; before 1950 they were serious about every tenth year on average. Since the earthquake, serious floods have become an annual event, culminating in the disastrous flood of 1954.”

His prediction was correct to a great extent as Assam has been experiencing devastating floods every year and there was hardly any year passed by when the state didn’t experience flooding since the 1950s.

Kingdon-Ward indicates three primary sources such as permanent glaciers, annual snowfall and rainfall that supply enormous waters to the rivers in the northeastern frontier region. He also states that the amount of water received from these sources varies according to the weather and the time of year. Kingdon-Ward maintains that a combination of factors causing heavy flooding in the region should be taken very seriously. According to him, “If a hot spring and summer follow a heavy winter snowfall, it will reach a maximum; and if this maximum snow-melt happens to coincide with maximum rainfall, the consequences may be serious.”

Kingdon-Ward cautioned that if all these adverse situations occurred in any one year, the consequences might be catastrophic.

He also indicated the timing of the annual peak rises of the water level/ flood along with its causes: “the first rise, about April, is due to snow melt; the second, about July, is due to a combination of snow-melt, increased glacier-melt, and rainfall, –and is, of course, much larger than the first…”

It seems Kingdon-Ward’s realistic explanation holds for this year.

Combating floods

Although measures to combat floods suggested by the Kingdon-Ward are primarily focused on upper Assam, I believe it would provide an effective blueprint for the entire state. Kingdon-Ward suggested both mechanical and biological means to combating floods on the plains while pointing out that “it is impossible to deal with the origins of the floods…Not much can be done with a river the size of the Dihang.” He states that the Dihang, the principal river of the three (Dihang, Dibang and Lohit) that formed the Brahmaputra, could not be controlled either because of its biggest size. However, he suggested that on the plains all artificial barriers (of sand) that could cause massive floods and diversion of the river should be flushed out, as often as possible, to keep the main channels open in the hope of deepening them, and prevent the water dissipating its force across the floodplains. He said, “The chief weapon here is the power of the river itself to keep open its channel and avoid building up barriers of sand on the plain.”

He also states that international cooperation would be required to blow up such barriers on the Tibetan side.

Kingdon-Ward’s biological solution was reforestation as he was certain that every plant including a fern or moss helps to an extent in stopping erosion and thus, the mitigation of floods. His suggestion was, “Sowing should begin well clear of high-water mark, and work gradually towards the river channel; and, of course, if training walls, ramps or embankments were built, efforts should be made to establish vegetation on top of them. The best approach would be to sow seeds of shrubs, especially those that grow socially, on the riverside, and trees of rapid growth on the more sheltered side…”

Kingdon-Ward’s mechanical propositions such as ‘dredging work near the confluence of the Lohit and Dihang in the cold weather, ‘dumping sands’ on the left bank, ‘building of defences’ at chosen spots on the left bank, ‘constructing walls by placing rounded boulders in strong steel mess’ and so on would involve ‘machinery on a big scale, ample labour, and excellent organization’. Apart from this physical infrastructure, he suggested that hydro-morphological knowledge of the river, such as the ‘annual rhythm of the rivers, their rise and fall throughout the year’ were necessary. He also maintained that the Dibang river has to be dealt with differently.

Are mega dams a solution?

The BJP government at the centre has recently announced its plans to build India’s second-largest dam on the Brahmaputra river at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh not only to produce electricity but also to mitigate floods.

It must be worth mentioning, that many international experts like Bellport and renowned river giants like Stuff and Weller were very sceptical of the construction of dams on the Brahmaputra. B.P. Bellport, the US Bureau of Reclamation who visited Assam in 1965 warned that the construction of big dams here was not justified if the generation of power was the only aim. He also warned that earthquakes and large siltation charge of the rivers could be constraints in the construction of multipurpose dams here.

Bellport was followed by another US technocratic team led by Harvill E. Weller that carried out a detailed study of the Brahmaputra in 1966. Weller recommended that ‘complete stabilization’ of the Brahmaputra was the most desirable way to control it. Weller’s suggestion was quoted by Arupjyoti Saikia in his book:

“the most desirable plan for control of the Brahmaputra River is complete stabilization. To accomplish this, sufficient reservoirs would be required on the tributaries to reduce the input of sediment and halt the aggrading trend of the river. The river would then be confined to a single channel trained into a series of easy bends, preferably along the present main channel of the river, by the use of all the methods or ‘tools’ employed in channel stabilization, Spurs, other accretion-inducing methods, and dredging would be used to close secondary channels and train the river in the selected course.”

Later, US experts W.A. Stufft and H.E. Weller who were renowned as giants in river engineering were also sceptical of multipurpose storage dams because Assam, as a low industrial region, did not require a huge amount of electricity.

All of them recommended long-term futuristic measures of flood control that were appreciated by the government and by those who were looking for immediate measures. Technological investigation of the Brahmaputra, ideologically rooted in the experiences of American river control, concluded that embankments, storage reservoirs, and dredging were the answers to the Brahmaputra’s floods.

Despite such ambitious measures and their partial implementation, floods continued to wreak havoc in the state. While the engineers and the government blamed the Brahmaputra river’s unpredictable nature for the failure of measures, Saikia rightly pointed out, “None agreed that their failed measures were based on a fundamentally erroneous understanding of the river’s nature”.

A succinct description of the untamed nature of the river and the condition of the soil of the region was provided by Edward Albert Gait (1906), British Administrator of erstwhile Assam in his book, A History of Assam:

“The Brahmaputra valley is an alluvial country, and the impetuous, snow-fed rivers which debouch from the Himalayas find so little resistance in its friable soil that they are constantly carving out new channels and cutting away their banks; consequently no buildings erected in their neighbourhood can be expected to remain for more than a limited time…”

From the above description, it can be imagined why the construction of dams would not only be not feasible on rain-drenched and earthquake-induced slopes but also pose a grave great danger to the communities of this region.

Disavowal of the government towards Assam’s floods

One must question if floods recur every year, then, why no effective mitigation and preparedness has not yet been initiated by the government to avoid incalculable loss. The answer lies in an innovative argument (gleaned from Jack Black’s article, A hole that does not speak: Covid, Catastrophe and the Impossible): although the government was convinced of the truth of the devastating impacts of flood, they somehow didn’t take them seriously and were reluctant to act and engage in serious preparation. This is an act of disavowal that posits a failure to acknowledge the fundamental inconsistency of our social and political systems, as well as nature itself.

In the context of floods, there is an urgent need to call for a collective response to the flood catastrophe. It is hard to deny what Saikia (2019) quoted in his book from a 1991 report, “the idea of a controlled Brahmaputra is only a chimaera…”. However, it must be noted that it’s not about taming the river, instead living with the rhythm of the river is necessary. The example of community resilience could be seen among the Mishing tribes of Assam who construct their houses on machans, and raised bamboo platforms, around four feet high to protect their houses from annual floods.

In the case of the Assam flood, it must be accepted that a flood is predetermined, and the Indian government must acknowledge its ‘failure’ to understand the rhythm of the river by recognizing the flood as a ‘national disaster’. The necessity for the government to recognise such failure suggests that it is only in failing that we establish a new possibility.

Author’s bio: Jyoti Bania was born and brought up at a wetland (Beel) village in the Morigaon district of Assam. He is currently a PhD scholar at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad off- off-campus.

