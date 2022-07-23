Assam logs 800 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

Guwahati: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 7,34,012 on Saturday as 800 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Two more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 6,665. Besides, 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Baksa district recorded the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Goalpara (50) and Darrang (47).

The fresh fatalities were reported in Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

The state now has 5,508 active cases, while 7,20,492 people have recovered from the disease, including 615 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent.

The positivity rate marginally dipped to 10.10 per cent from 10.83 per cent on the previous day as 7,922 samples were tested for the infection.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.8 crore samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 2.16 crore people.

